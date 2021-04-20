Stationery Giant M&G was designated as official partner of BFA 2021

With 32 years of experience and accumulated expertise in stationery products, China-based M&G , one of the world’s largest stationery manufacturers, has established a network of over 80,000 retail terminals. It has maintained steady double-digit revenue growth in the last decade. In 2020, its revenue was 13.1 billion RMB (2.01 billion USD) , up by 17.92%.

M&G invests over 100 million RMB every year for R&D and product design. Its new products only cost seven days from production line to retail shops in China. It has achieved nearly 800 patents so far and achieved four leading international industrial design awards, including iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, Good Design Award and IDEA Design Award, for its proven capabilities in product design.

Both M&G and BFA has been witnessed each other’s success since dated back to a decade ago. M&G has been making continuous breakthroughs in channels, products and brands, with the aim to build a world-class stationary business, providing consumers with quality products created in China. Over recent years, M&G has been providing its high-quality office supplies for a range of high-level events, including APEC, BFA and the Global CEO Conference.

M&G keeps improving its innovation capabilities, with the mission to “Bring Happiness and Efficiency into Study and Work”. Meanwhile,it is speeding up cooperation with overseas partners in product design, licensing, trading and investment globally,with the aim of being a world-class stationery brand.

M&G products are exported to more than 50 countries and regions. In 2019, the company became the controlling shareholder of Axus Stationery (Shanghai), one of the top wooden pencil manufacturers in China. M&G officially announced its strategic partnership with CARIOCA SpA, a well-known kids drawing brand in Europe on the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE). Additionally, M&G Stationery’s sector fund announced the acquisition of Israeli studio Peleg Design on CIIE 2020.

