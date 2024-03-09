Standards Authority carries out field visit to shops selling gold jewelry and domestic gas filling stations



The Yemeni Authority for Standardization, Metrology and Quality Control is carrying out a field visit to inspect shops selling gold jewelry in Hajjah province and domestic gas filling stations in Dhamar province.

The Authority explained in a statement issued today, Saturday, that during the process of periodic and sudden visits to various provinces, weighing tools and devices are calibrated in markets, trading centres, gold shops and gas filling stations to protect the consumer from fraud , tampering with calibers , legal weights and to arrest violators.

While the Director of the Authority’s branch in Hajjah province, Ali Al-Hajjaji, confirmed that the necessary legal measures will be taken against those who violate the specifications and standards.

Al-Hajjaji called on the owners of gold shops and goldsmiths’ workshops to adhere to verification and calibration procedures for measuring, weight tools on a regular basis and to apply the approved standard specifications approved standard specifications.

his part, the director of the authority’s branch in Dhamar province, Engineer Yahya Al-Dabai, explained that the periodic and sudden field visits aim to verify the extent of application of safety standards and adherence to legal calibrations in station scales to protect consumers from fraud and tampering with legal calibers and weights, calling on station owners to adhere to security , safety procedures , requirements and legal standards.

Source: Yemen News Agency