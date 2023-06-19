SSC secures £13 million for Estidama++ through collaboration with UK’s FCDO

The Social Security Corporation (SSC) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The purpose of the MoU is to secure funding for the “Estidama++” program, which spans the period from 2023 to 2025, through a financial grant amounting to £13 million. The overarching aim of the “Estidama ++” program is to expand social security coverage and facilitate the transition to the formal economy by reaching new segments of the workforce across various economic sectors. The program targets small and micro enterprises with ten or fewer employees, regardless of nationality. Additionally, it extends its support to individuals working on their own account, including both Jordanian and non-Jordanian nationals, placing particular emphasis on the inclusion of women and working Syrian refugees, adhering to specified proportions outlined in the program guidelines. In a statement on Monday, SSC director general Mohammad Tarawneh emphasized that the grant reinforces the ongoing support for the “Estidama ++” program, operating within a comprehensive framework established by the FCDO to bolster social protection initiatives in Jordan. “The total value of support stands at £65 million, dedicated to facilitating the implementation of the National Social Protection Strategy. During the funding period, it is estimated that approximately 34,000 new beneficiaries will receive support under the umbrella of SSC,” he added. He indicated that the “Estidama ++” program adopts a dual support approach, wherein targeted groups receive financial assistance. This approach involves supporting the subscriptions of workers in selected establishments and providing individual support to workers in the amount of JD30 per month for each subscriber. The funds are deposited into the accounts of both establishments and individual workers at the Corporation. Moreover, beneficiaries will receive an incentive allowance of JD100 four times within the 12-month program duration. Moreover, Tarawneh emphasized that the primary objective of the program is to expand social security coverage by facilitating the transition of workers from the informal economy to the formal economy in a seamless and flexible manner. This transition should not impose any burdens on the workers or their employers regarding social security contributions, ensuring a comfortable period of adjustment. Expressing his gratitude, Tarawneh acknowledged the supporting countries of the “Estidama ++” program, namely the Netherlands, Norway, and the UK, noting that the program is being implemented by the SSC in coordination with the International Labor Organization. Angela Spilsbury, the Development Director at the British Embassy in Amman, reaffirmed the commitment of the British government, represented by the FCDO, to support the efforts of Jordan in enhancing and expanding social protection measures. This support primarily targets vulnerable groups, including Syrian refugees and working women, aiming to ensure their inclusion and foster their continued participation in social security programs.

Source: Jordan News Agency