SSC chief urges stronger public-private efforts to cut unemployment

The technical team of the Decent Work and Social Security axis of Jordan National Social Protection Strategy on Sunday held a meeting to discuss ways to provide an “appropriate and stimulating” work environment for the private sector. Speaking at the meeting, Director General of Social Security Corporation (SSC), Mohammad Tarawneh, who is head of the technical team in charge of this axis, stressed importance of developing workforce skills, training future workers to enter labor market and seize private sector’s opportunities. At the government level, he noted Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) for 2033 focuses on shifting towards the private sector to create job opportunities. Tarawneh indicated that providing an “appropriate and stimulating” work environment in the private sector, decent work standards, and guaranteeing workers’ rights are protected by legislation, including their right to social security. Tarawneh added that this process ensures that job opportunities are “fair and equitable,” which is reflected “positively” in advancing Jordan’s economic growth and increasing the private sector’s contribution to reducing unemployment and providing job opportunities. Public institutions, he said, should facilitate the private sector’s efforts to find decent job opportunities and reduce unemployment rates. Tarawneh also stressed importance of partnership and networking with the public and private sectors, adding that the technical team should work jointly to make its outcomes “effective and participatory”. He called on the technical team’s members to enter partnerships with stakeholders in social protection field, to promote a “decent and fair” work environment, and find “easy and appropriate” mechanisms to launch dialogue with the private sector to provide a decent work

Source: Jordan News Agency