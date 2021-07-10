Sponsoring EURO 2020 is the Inevitable Choice of Hisense’s Globalization Strategy

Having a formidable integrated market competence and a highly recognized market reputation are severe requirements to become a top sponsor. Hisense’s sponsorship revealed brand capacity and excellent reputation gained by sports marketing.

Hisense has built 16 R&D centres and 17 production bases, established 54 companies and offices worldwide, keeps expanding global sales and industrial layout since the initial phase of globalization strategy. Furthermore, through charity and sports marketing, it drives visibility for Hisense and achieves universal trust and esteem globally.

By 2020, Hisense’s owned brand revenue accounts for 78% of international marketing revenue. “After 30 years, Hisense is a successful multinational enterprise and a reputable international brand,” said Jia Shaoqian. “To become a globalization enterprise, comprehensive internationalization of product development, manufacturing, branding and marketing are key tactics.” As Hisense Chairman Zhou Houjian persists, strengthening the international marketing system, establishing a self-owned brand is Hisense’s unswerving development path.

Worldwide integrated marketing capability to accelerate globalization

“Having a comprehensive global marketing system and meticulous operational plans is the path to successfully driving enterprise globalization. The globalization of Hisense has been expedited through the accumulation of experience and efforts in five aspects,” said Zhu Dan, President of Hisense International Co., Ltd.

Hisense launched a range of marketing campaigns in Europe to maximize the sponsorship benefit: showcasing Hisense’s exclusive brand exposure at Festival Towers in Europe; launched “Trophy Tour”; driving traffic through Twitter giveaway campaigns and increased e-commerce sales. Through variety of campaigns, brand’s influence was successfully increased.

Quality controls: By building R&D bases globally, it enables localized production to ensure product quality.

Supply chain competence: By establishing global supply chain management centre, offshore bases and partner with local merchandising platforms, Hisense enhances the guarantee of cross-border transportation orders and on-time distribution rates of e-orders, ensuring consumers experience adequately.

Integrated system: Hisense utilizes global resources in R&D, manufacturing and sales to assure products’ qualification and meeting consumers’ needs.

The utilization of talents: Hisense believes that the foundation of technological innovation is the concentration and development of talents. Hisense has employed many advanced global talents in chip design, A.I and other areas to enhance technology and quality.

Sports marketing aided product sales

Continuous dedication in sports marketing successfully boosts enterprise presence but also leads to better sales.

In comparison with EURO 2016, Hisense focuses more on product sales and marketing in EURO 2020. Benefiting from the sponsorship, from January to June 2021, Hisense’s laser TVs overseas sales rose by more than 10 times YOY. “Large screen, Ultra-HD, Perfect quality and World-class sound” are Laser TV’s remarkable features and reasons of choice.

Pang Jing, general manager of Hisense’s international marketing department, said, “Benefiting from the sponsorship experience in EURO 2016 and FIFA World Cup 2018, Hisense is more proficient and efficient in EURO 2020. By establishing more overseas corporates and comprehensive supply chain system, the capabilities of gathering global resources enable Hisense to achieve success in EURO 2020 marketing campaigns. Focusing on increasing product sales and brand reputation has become Hisense’s marketing goal in EURO 2020. Moving forward, Hisense will continue its efforts in sports marketing.”

Hisense is committed to sports marketing, insisting on long-term investment and globalization strategy. From sponsoring EURO 2020, FIFA World Cup to other sports events, through comprehensive capabilities and innovative products, it enables Hisense to maintain competitive advantage within the global market.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=p8C-_7PwDU4

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1571339/Hisense_s_ Appearance_EURO_2020.jpg

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=tuE6pVOLzQs