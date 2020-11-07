Special committees to audit final election results

Amman, The Independent Election Commission will for the first time form special committees to calculate and audit the final results of the parliamentary elections in the three regions of the Kingdom.

Commission spokesman Jihad Momani told Petra in an interview that the committees’ formation aims to tabulate and audit the votes in their final form in the constituencies in the three regions, and not to leave it to the Amman central committee to do so, with the aim of speeding up the announcement of results.

He said that the committees will be formed according to the law and regulations, adding that the final results of the election to choose the 19th Jordanian parliament will be announced after gaining the IEC’s seal of approval.

Source: Jordan News Agency