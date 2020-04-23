Some Americans going back to work, even as virus erases more jobs
Amman, Some workers in Georgia and other U.S. states prepared to
go back to work for the first time in a month, as data released on Thursday
showing soaring unemployment claims reaffirmed the grim economic toll of the
coronavirus pandemic.
Georgia and South Carolina are among a handful of states allowing more businesses deemed as “non-essential” to reopen, drawing criticism from some health experts who warn of a potential new surge in cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Source: Jordan News Agency