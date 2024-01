SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s current initiatives and ongoing activities.

Scott Caldwell, SolGold’s CEO and President of SolGold Ecuador, commented:

"We continue to progress various initiatives, including the strategic review. Since returning to Ecuador on January 2nd, I have also had the opportunity to engage directly with government officials and local stakeholders. The commitment from all parties involved has been outstanding, and I am optimistic for the future of the Ecuadorian mining industry as a real driver for economic development."

Cascabel Update

The phased approach pre-feasibility study for the Company’s 100% owned Cascabel Project located in northern Ecuador is nearing completion. The phased approach is expected to demonstrate a lower risk path for Cascabel, with several project optimizations expected compared to the 2022 Cascabel PFS, including lower capital costs.

Exploration Update

We are pleased to report that our Ecuadorian exploration team has been active during January 2024, making progress at the Blanca-Nieves Project, which hosts the newly discovered La Florida target. Blanca-Nieves is located 10 km north of the Cascabel Project. Exploration activities are expected to continue over the course of 2024, focusing on advancing new target areas and prospects for new discoveries.

Board Update

Following the Company’s annual general meeting held in December 2023, the SolGold Board has reconstituted various board committees tasked with overseeing critical aspects of our operations and strategy. The current composition of committees is as follows:

· Audit and Risk Committee – Dan Vujcic (Chair), Maria Amparo Alban and Steve van Barneveld

· Remuneration Committee – Steve van Barneveld (Chair), Dan Vujcic and Maria Amparo Alban

· Nominations Committee – Dan Vujcic (Chair), Scott Caldwell and Nicholas Mather

· Environment Social Governance Committee – Maria Ampara Alban (Chair), Steve van Barneveld and Scott Caldwell

In accordance with the Listing Rule (LR) 14.3.6 and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DTR) 6.2.2, the Company confirms that a copy of all resolutions passed at the annual general meeting held on 20 December 2023 have been provided to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism.

