Sky Technologies to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, March 4, 2022

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (“Sky Technologies” or “the Company”), a Company with highly disruptive smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications, enhancing safety and smart home lifestyle in homes and buildings, today announced that management will lead the opening bell ceremony at the NASDAQ Stock Market on Friday, March 4, 2022 in celebration of its February 2022 initial public offering.

Attending from Sky Technologies will be Executive Chairman Rani R. Kohen (Founder and Inventor), President Steve Schmidt (former CEO of AC-Nielsen and International President of Office Depot), and CEO John Campi (former CPO Chrysler and Dupont).

The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time and can be viewed live or via replay at https://skyplug.com/media/ and will be broadcast live on major financial television networks globally.

“I am truly honored to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf of our valued employees and shareholders – a global symbol of success, marking an iconic moment as we begin our journey as a public company,” said Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of Sky Technologies. “The bell ringing ceremony is a testament to the strength and excitement around our team and innovative patented SkyPlug technology.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this monumental achievement and look forward to operational execution in the months ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Kohen.

About SQL Technologies Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) d/b/a Sky Technologies has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

SKYX@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SQL Technologies