Sky Technologies Announces Paul Chernawsky as Chair of its Insurance Advisory Board Committee

Miami, FL, March 14, 2022 – SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (“Sky Technologies” or “the Company”), a highly disruptive smart platform product technology company, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications, enhancing safety and smart home lifestyle in homes and buildings, today announced that Paul Chernawsky, founder, and former CEO of Endurance (E&Y 2017 Entrepreneur of The Year [MW]), a U.S. leading car warranty company, who invested SKY’s IPO, will Chair Sky’s Insurance Advisory Board Committee.

Mr. Chernawsky said: “I am very excited and honored to join Sky and Chair Sky’s Insurance Advisory Board Committee, as I strongly believe that the safety aspects of Sky’s new revolutionary platform technologies will significantly enhance home and building safety, save lives, prevent many injuries and hazardous incidents, as well as major property damages. This will be a big win for insurance companies, as I anticipate it will substantially reduce their losses and lower their premiums in several categories.”

Rani Kohen, Sky’s Founder and Executive Chairman, commented: “It’s a tremendous addition to our team having an insurance leader such as Paul Chernawsky (Founder and former CEO of Endurance) joining Sky to Chair our Insurance Advisory Board Committee. Mr. Chernawsky will collaborate with Mark Earley (former NFPA’s Chief Electrical Engineer and former Head of National Electrical Code – NEC), Chair of Sky’s Safety Advisory Board Committee, and work together with insurance companies and safety regulators to support the adoption of Sky’s safety enhancing technologies towards Sky’s upcoming product launching in 2022.”

Mr. Chernawsky founded Endurance, a U.S. leading car warranty company, in 2006 and served as its CEO until 2021. He has vast insurance experience and was awarded as E&Y entrepreneur of the year for 2017 [MW].

Mr. Earley is a world-renowned electrical engineer, the former NFPA Chief Electrical Engineer and former Head of the National Electrical Code (NEC). He also serves as the U.S. representative on the Advisory Committee on Safety of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The National Electrical Code (NEC) was established in 1896. Its purpose is to improve safety in U.S. homes and buildings.

About SQL Technologies Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) d/b/a Sky Technologies has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements, such as the company’s plans to work with insurance companies and safety regulators involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

