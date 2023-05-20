Sunday, May 21, 2023
Latest:

Jordan News Gazette

Latest Jordan News Online

General 

Sixth Saudi Relief Airplane Leaves for Sudan

jadmin

As part of the Saudi Relief Air Bridge to help the Sudanese people, the sixth Saudi relief plane departed from Riyadh-based King Khalid International Airport today for Port Sudan International Airport laden with 30 tons of food baskets and medical materials.

The relief aid, sent by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the Sudanese people, comes in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and is testimony to the Kingdom’s humanitarian role towards brotherly and friendly countries.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

You May Also Like

Israeli forces arrest 19 Palestinians in West Bank raids

jadmin

Jordanian date exports to Qatar up 11pct in 2022

jadmin

Licensed building area sees major jump in Q3 of 2021

jadmin