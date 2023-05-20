Sixth Saudi Relief Airplane Leaves for Sudan

As part of the Saudi Relief Air Bridge to help the Sudanese people, the sixth Saudi relief plane departed from Riyadh-based King Khalid International Airport today for Port Sudan International Airport laden with 30 tons of food baskets and medical materials.

The relief aid, sent by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the Sudanese people, comes in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and is testimony to the Kingdom’s humanitarian role towards brotherly and friendly countries.

Source: Saudi Press Agency