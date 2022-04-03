Six dead, 12 injured in California’s Sacramento shooting

Six people were killed and 12 injured in an early-morning shooting on a Sacramento, California, street busy with revelers, and police said they were still searching for suspects with no one in custody.

“We are asking for the public’s help in helping us to identify the suspects in this and provide any information they can to help us solve this,” Reuters cited Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester as saying to reporters.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. PT (0900 GMT), Lester said, near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and concerts take place.

Police said in a statement that they had recovered “at least” one firearm at the scene and had located 12 victims “with varying degrees of injuries.”

SOURCE: JORDAN NEWS AGENCY