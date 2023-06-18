Six arrested in drug trafficking bust

The Anti-Narcotics Department arrested six drug traffickers, one classified as “dangerous,” across Amman, Mafraq, and Zarqa over the past few days. The Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson said three drug dealers were apprehended in Mafraq after their hideouts were raided by police, confiscating large amounts of narcotics and two firearms. In Amman, a “dangerous” drug suspect was caught in possession of 21 palm-sized hashish blocks, in addition to another trafficker who was arrested with 9 hashish blocks and 2,000 narcotic pills, the spokesperson added. Law enforcement also raided a drug dealer in Zarqa, seizing 12 hashish blocks.

Source: Jordan News Agency