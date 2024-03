Chairman of Sana’a Shura council, Mohamed Hussein al-Eidroos, sent Ramadan congratulations cables to the chairmen of the Moroccan council of consultants, Senate and Shura councils in the African and Arab union.

Shura chairman also congratulated chairmen of the Omani Shura and State councils, Sheikh Khaled Hilal and Dr. Yahiya bin Mahfouz.

Source: Yemen News Agency