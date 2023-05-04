SHEIKH AKL ABI AL-MUNA DISCUSSES GENERAL SITUATION WITH KSA AMBASSADOR, HAILS SAUDI ROLE

Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, on Thursday received at the Druze Community House in Beirut, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari. Discussions touched on the general situation, bilateral relations, and current issues on the domestic and international arenas. The meeting was an occasion during which Sheikh Abi Al-Muna hailed the active role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Arab and international levels, and its historical relationship with Lebanon, and its constant stand by the country during its ordeals and crises.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon