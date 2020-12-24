Sharia courts submit 2019 annual report to King

The Sharia courts have submitted to His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday, the annual report on their conduct of business for 2019.

During a meeting, Chief Islamic Justice, Sheikh Abdul Hafez Rabtah, handed over a copy of the 2019 annual report to the Royal Court Chief, Yousef Issawi.

Outlining the Sharia courts’ achievements, the report showed a “high” rate of case settlement, amounting to 97.4%, while the family reconciliation offices have “amicably” resolved more than 20 thousand cases, added to the Jerusalem courts’ efforts in this regard.

Source: Jordan News Agency