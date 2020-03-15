Settlers attack 20 Palestinian vehicles in Nablus

A group of Jewish extremist settlers, Sunday dawn, attacked around 20 Palestinian-owned vehicles in Huwara town, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, a Palestinian source said.

In a statement, Palestinian official in charge of the settlement file in the northern part of the West Bank, Ghassan Douglas, said that settlers attacked the western side of the town and pelted stones at 20 vehicles, causing damage to most of them.

“The town’s residents confronted the settlers who opened random fire,” he added.

Source: Jordan News Agency