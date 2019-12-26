Senate President affirms Jordan’s stance against hate speech

Senate President Faisal Fayez condemned the hate speech Jordan is currently witnessing, exhibited in media fabrication, and fact distortion, based on a strategy of blackmailing the Sate to carry out foreign agendas.

In remarks at the launching ceremony of the “No to Extremism” initiative by Nishama Malka Charitable Society in Zarqa yesterday, Al Fayez indicated “this tainted speech comes from behind the oceans, and through social media platforms, from people who vent their toxins in all directions, and question every local achievement and every stance Jordan refused to bargain for”.

“They look upon us with analyses full of hatred against Jordan and our political leadership, that simply identify with the Zionist thoughts and those who promote the deal of the century, aiming to harm our national unity, and sow discord between our social components,” he added.

“These alleged and poisoned analyzes are promoted under the name (sources say, newspapers reported, a book pointed out, and analysts see), claiming there is a gap between us and our political leadership, that our Hashemite regime is protected by “Israel”, and that this Zionist entity will not allow chaos to occur in Jordan,” he pointed out.

Fayez asserted Jordan will always remain “insurmountable” under the Hashemite leadership, bringing to light the battles of Bab al-Wad, the Latrun, and the Karama, during which Jordanians sacrificed their lives in defense of their dignity, and on the honor of their nation and its just causes, most notably the Palestinian cause.

Addressing those who are trying to spread their hate speech, Fayez affirmed the Hashemite leadership has the religious and historical legitimacy, and has never compromised on a national or regional issue, affirming Jordanians will never accept neglecting their homeland and will always stand behind His Majesty King Abdullah II in defense of their pride and dignity.

The initiative’s general coordinator, Mohamed Al-Malkawi, said it aims to establish an incubator in Jordan to address societal extremism in the Middle East and the Arab Gulf region, while working to build partnerships with Jordanian civil society organizations in various regions to counter extremism and terrorism.

Member of the initiative’s preparatory committee, Khaled Al-Balawi, said the society bears the responsibility to combat extremist and perverted thought, as precautionary measures of protection should be taken before reaching the stage of imposing sanctions on the extremists.

Source: Jordan News Agency