Senate endorses five draft laws

The Senate on Thursday endorsed five draft laws as referred from the Lower House.

During a session, headed by Senate President Faisal Fayez and attended by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz and Cabinet members, the Upper House approved

the Arab Human Organ Transplantation Act.

Senators also passed bills amending the laws of the Jordan Dental Association, the Voluntary Institutions for Urban Reconstruction, the Cities and Villages Development Bank and the Civil Service Consumer Corporation.

Source: Jordan News Agency