Senate endorses 2021 budget draft law

The Senate endorsed the 2021 draft state budget and budgets of independent government units draft laws, as referred by the Lower House, in its session held Sunday, headed by its president Faisal Fayez, and attended by Prime Minister, Dr. Bisher Khasawneh, and the Cabinet members.

The Upper House also approved the 37 recommendations of its Financial and Economic Committee.

During a speech following the vote, Fayez said the Senate will spare no effort to translate the King’s directives, in the pursuit of building a “strong and prosperous” Jordan capable of facing challenges, while recognizing the economic challenges, and their repercussions on the citizen’s living and social life and the Covid-19 pandemic’s repercussions on national economy.

Fayez pointed out that the Senate’s Financial and Economic Committee report provided a “critical, analytical and corrective” reading of all the projects of the Jordanian state, adding that the panel supported many government plans, as it saw fit for the circumstances in the Kingdom and the region, and opposed in a “precise” scientific manner some others.

The committee’s “practical” recommendations would help achieve and accelerate the process of economic recovery, including developing a long-term strategy for managing public debt, developing a plausible plan over ten years to restore balance to the tax burden, and preparing a five-year plan aimed at strengthening self-reliance and expanding and accelerating implementation of partnership projects between the public and private sectors, according to Fayez.

The recommendations also seek to increase volume of investments of the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF), in addition to facilitating licensing procedures for businesses and projects, developing and implementing an export strategy for Jordanian industries, and maximizing the added value of agricultural products and diversifying productive base of the agricultural sector, Fayez told the attendees.

Therefore, the committee’s report formed a “comprehensive” strategic plan for the coming period, he said, calling for embracing the committee’s recommendations and starting to implement what is possible.

Source: Jordan News Agency