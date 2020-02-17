SEED Group and 8topuz Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Current Risk Management Tools for Trading in the UAE

The partnership promises the full adoption of an experienced 8topuz platform starting in Dubai, which is expected to lead to a massive 8topuz growth in the entire MENA region.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2020 / SEED Group, a company owned by The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, and 8topuz, a fast-growing artificial intelligence and machine learning provider consisting of trading and algorithmic systems, have forged a new partnership to provide a solution for any investor/trader looking for an automated trading solution in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This strategic partnership is expected to benefit from the booming artificial intelligence industry and innovative developments driven by the local UAE government with strong ambitions as seen through the Smart Dubai initiative and the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence.

Over the years, several fintech companies have sought to disrupt the forex market, but 8topuz has developed effective new tools by focusing on how Forex trading and artificial intelligence (AI) can be combined to minimize associated risks when trading various assets. The 8topuz, high-tech, AI-based forex trading algorithms provide real-time asset management and risk solutions that can be utilized by anyone.

“Our commitment to integrating the right blend of advanced technology with the human touch is key to the 8topuz ethos and our continued success.”

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of SEED Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said “Without a doubt, the UAE is one of the hottest and most important markets for any FinTech company to have a business right now. This country embodies the mentality of continuous improvement and commitment to innovation, and there is nothing better than bringing in a company that shares the same spirit and vision. We are confident that this is a major step towards the global expansion of 8topuz, and we are thrilled to play a big role in this.”

8topuz boasts fifteen years of software development expertise. Its product was initially tailored to retail investors, but as they moved forward, they adapted to the market in two different scenarios, 8topuz understood that it could also be a very useful risk management tool for banks and investment funds and other institutional clients. With its ability to adapt to any market scenario, 8topuz now caters to institutional clients, hedge funds, retail investors and banks, so that it can be either B2B or B2C.

The official signing ceremony was held at The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum in Dubai on 5 February 2020. The addition of 8topuz to the SEED Group portfolio is in line with the Private Office’s commitment to help deliver sustainable innovation from companies with unique products and solutions to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

About 8topuz

8topuz was founded as a result of a deep understanding of the FX market and the director’s interest in automating trading using advanced technology and AI.

Their software and technology is designed to allow investors a simple and profitable way to tap into a unique trading system developed to make the most out of well known trading conditions that require a high degree of automation to successfully manage associated risk factors, so with a touch of human intervention the 8topuz AI software ensures that anomalies are dealt with swiftly allowing steady and reliable growth in the short and long term.

About SEED Group

Over the past 16 years, SEED Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the SEED Group. The Group’s goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organizations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. SEED Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office’s criteria.

