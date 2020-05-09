Second phase of repatriating Jordanians to start Friday

Amman, The second phase of repatriating Jordanian students and those stranded abroad will start Friday 15/05/2020, Director of the Coronavirus Crisis Cell Brig. Gen. Mazen Faraya said.

Flight bookings will be available as of 10:00 am on Sunday 10 May as follows:

1- 15 May flights (Cairo, Jeddah, Dubai, Cairo, London)

2- 16 May flights (Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Istanbul, Paris, Chicago)

3- 17 May flights (Riyadh, Dubai, Larnaca, Almaty/Kazakhstan, Chicago)

Faraya said that more flights from GCC countries will be added to this phase, noting that other flights will be scheduled for those who fail to book on the aforementioned flights as seats are limited.

Booking will be readily available on Safelyhome.RJ.COM, as customers will be required to enter their national ID numbers and choose the country in which they are coming back from, he said.

Faraya warned that incomplete or inaccurate information on Safelyhome.GOV.jO will render bookings invalid, as they will not be accepted.

He said that Jordanians abroad, in countries unmentioned in this phase, will be allowed to book flights provided they cover the cost of transport to the airports, in which flight will take off, adding that Safelyhome.gov.jo will soon be available to take applications for those who had failed to register.

Source: Jordan News Agency