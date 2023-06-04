Second Flight of Makkah Route Initiative Leaves Morocco

The efforts of the national cadres are concerted to serve the pilgrims benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative in the Kingdom of Morocco, as the second flight of the initiative left today for Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

The Ministry of Interior implements the initiative in cooperation with several entities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the General Directorate of Passports, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), the Pilgrim Experience Program and Elm Company.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) met with a number of Saudi cadres working on the initiative at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, where they affirmed that this initiative reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s interest in serving the pilgrims and facilitating the performance of their rituals with ease and comfort.

The Supervisor of the Makkah Route Initiative team in the Kingdom of Morocco, Major Bedah Al-Qahtani, said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had harnessed all its capabilities to support this initiative in the Kingdom of Morocco and several countries, which comes to serve the pilgrims through the latest technical equipment, and qualified cadres, to complete the entry procedures for pilgrims with ease and comfort.

Source: Saudi Press Agency