SCMCHA meets Director of Operations and Advocacy at UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs



The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Administration and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation(SCMCHA) , Ibrahim Al-Hamli, met today,Saturday, the Director of Operations and Advocacy at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Edem Wosornu , and her accompanying delegation, which is currently visiting the capital, Sana’a.

During the meeting, issues related to the humanitarian situation in Yemen were discussed, in light of the worst humanitarian suffering in the world that the Yemeni people have been experiencing as a result of the aggression and siege for nine years.

In the meeting, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council explained that the humanitarian situation in Yemen is still deteriorating as a result of the aggression and comprehensive blockade for nine years, which worsened catastrophically after food aid was stopped due to Yemen’s position in support of Palestine.

Al-Hamli called on the United Nations Office for

the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to strengthen its presence in coordination with other organizations , United Nations agencies and to work to provide assistance to the displaced and affected people.

He called for advocacy and mobilization of funds and work to restore the disbursement of aid in various sectors to contribute to alleviating human suffering and reducing the slide towards dangerous stages of suffering.

For her part, Wosornu (OCHA) explained the keenness to address humanitarian files to alleviate the existing suffering, appreciating the Council’s efforts in providing facilities and overcoming difficulties for humanitarian organizations working in Yemen.

The meeting was attended by the Council’s Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Muhammad Al-Razza, the Director of the OCHA Office in Yemen, Marcus Werne, and the Deputy Director of the OCHA Office, Maria Rosaria.

Source: Yemen News Agency