SCG International Partnered with Hassan Allam Unlocks Growth Potential in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 12 June 2023 – SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd. is embarking on a global business expansion, with a strategic entry into South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (SAMEA) region. Establishing the Dubai Hub in the United Arab Emirates, serving as a central hub for sourcing and transporting goods across the region. Moreover, the company is actively preparing to establish a new office in Saudi Arabia, aiming to capitalize on the monumental construction projects envisioned in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious 2030 plan by diversifying investments across various sectors.

In its pursuit of growth and development, SCG International is committed to implementing a comprehensive supply chain solution strategy. With a diverse range of products, including construction, industrial supplies, home & living, paper & packaging, as well as energy products. To effectively execute this business strategy, SCG International has forged a strategic partnership with Hassan Allam Trading and Engineering, the leading construction and engineering company and aims to establish a formidable presence in the markets of Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa.

“As part of our journey, we have focused on SAMEA region. This region presents a fresh opportunity, building upon our well-established strengths and presence in the ASEAN market. We recognize the potential to develop an international supply chain network and have strategic plans to establish an office in Riyadh to cater to the growing number of government and private sector projects. We have been actively seeking a strong partner with extensive market access in the region. Our collaboration with Hassan Allam represents a significant milestone as we venture into Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa” said Abhijit Datta, the Managing Director of SCG International

SCG International is a subsidiary of Thailand’s leading conglomerate, SCG, with over 100 years of construction industry expertise. The company provides supply chain solutions for Energy, Industrial Supply, Building & Construction, Home & Living. With a global presence for 40 years, spanning 50 countries, it stimulates growth with a customer-centric approach. Offering tailored solutions for diverse needs, SCG International is recognized as a Trusted International Supply Chain Partner.

For more information

www.scginternational.com

Media Contact:

Khamonmas Jirakullapatra

Email: khamonmas.j@gmail.com