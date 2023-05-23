SC Design Lead: Qatar 2022 Will Be Remembered for Exceeding Expectations

Design Lead for the Supreme Committee for Delivery &amp;amp;amp;amp; Legacy’s (SC) Mobility Operations Team, Rana Jubara, said that FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be remembered for exceeding expectations, expressing pride in participating in the journey of hosting the World Cup’s first edition in the Arab world, in Qatar, which she considers as a second home.

Rana used her artistic skills to help more than 1.4 million visitors seamlessly travel between stadiums, accommodation and tourist attractions during the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Qatar2022.qa, Rana, said, “I designed stadium maps, cross-country public transport schedules and infographics about transport options and parking locations – all to ensure the safe, efficient and enjoyable movement of visitors during the tournament. We worked closely with other teams and people involved in mobility operations, such as engineers and transport planners, to create guides which people would find useful.” “I always seek new and exciting design projects that challenge and push me creatively. I was drawn to the SC because of the projects ambitious goals, but more so, for the chance to join the team that is organising the first World Cup in the region, which was a historic moment for the country I call my second home. I really wanted to be a part of that.

“By ensuring that the visual communication materials, like the maps, are effectively integrated within the overall operations plan and meet the needs of fans and stakeholders. We worked tirelessly to make sure that the content is clear, concise and, most importantly, user-friendly for people from various cultural backgrounds.

She added, “Witnessing first-hand the impact of our work on the metro and in other locations across Qatar. We helped to improve the fan experience and ultimately contributed to the events overall success.

“I am filled with a mix of emotions – relief that Qatar 2022 will be remembered for exceeding peoples expectations, gratitude for being part of such an historic event and pride in what we accomplished as a team.

“Seeing the joy and excitement of fans from around the world as they gathered to celebrate their shared love for football. It was heartwarming to see how much they appreciated and enjoyed people’s hospitality, our rich culture and beautiful infrastructure.

Rana said, “The importance of effective communication and collaboration, both within a team and with external stakeholders. I also learned the significance of remaining adaptable and flexible in the face of countless unexpected daily challenges and changes.

“During events, it is inevitable that things will change, so its crucial to be adaptable. You should also embrace the experience. Working on a World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so make the most of it. Learn all you can, take on new challenges and relish the opportunity to be part of something truly special. You should also celebrate your successes along the way.” (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency