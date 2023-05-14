Saudi Students Win 18 Medals in ITEX 2023

Saudi students have won 18 medals in different scientific fields, including 10 gold and 8 silver medals, and 7 special awards presented by partners and sponsors at the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX 2023) held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The gold medals were received in the field of environmental science, automation and operations, robotics, engineering and material science, while the silver medals were for recognition in the field of engineering and material science, biotechnology and health, as well as medical technology and health.

The students’ participation is due to the Ministry of Education’s continued scouting and support for, and nurturing and encouraging talented and creative students to represent the Kingdom in international forums. Such exhibitions enable students to identify their abilities and strengths, and to further participate in global competitions.

ITEX is an international platform for inventions and innovations in science and technology; its aim is to attract interested innovators, inventors, investors and manufacturers from all over the world to explore new inventions and innovations.

Source: Saudi Press Agency