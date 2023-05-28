Saudi Stock Exchange Main Index Ends Trading Lower at 11138 Points

Saudi Stock Exchange’s main index ended trading lower today, losing 46.52 points to close at 11138.05 points.

The total value of trading reported was SAR 4.6 billion, while the total number of shares traded was 158 million.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by losing 26.27 points to close at 21053.54 points, with a valuation of SAR 29.1 million and an overall tally of more than 460,000 stocks.

Source: Saudi Press Agency