Saudi reports increase in daily COVID-19 infections

The number of daily COVID-19 cases recorded in Saudi Arabia continues to increase, as the Saudi Health Ministry reported 270 on Saturday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The SPA reported cited the Health Ministry as saying that COVID-19 killed 4 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,372.

COVID-19 caseload in the Gulf country tops 367,800, while some 359,300 people have recovered from the highly contagious respiratory disease, the SPA added.

Source: Jordan News Agency