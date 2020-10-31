Saudi reports 400 new daily COVID-19 infections, 19 fatalities

More than 400 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, bringing the caseload to some 347,280, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

 

Nineteen people succumbed to the lung disease within the last 24 hours as the caseload in the GCC country tops 5,400, the SPA cited the Saudi Ministry of Health as saying.

 

It added that at least 333,840 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

 

Source: Jordan News Agency

