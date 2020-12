Amman, A total of 113 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Saudi Arabia Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 362,600, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

COVID-19 killed 10 within the last 24 hours, as the death toll in the Gulf country stands at 6,214, the SPA cited the Saudi Health Ministry as saying.

More than 353,680 people have recovered from the highly contagious disease so far, it added.

Source: Jordan News Agency