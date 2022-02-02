Saudi Investment Recycling Company and CarbonMeta Research Sign MoU To Commercialize Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling

SIRC and CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) subsidiary to focus on up-cycled pavers and bricks that capture CO2 during manufacturing process

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) and CarbonMeta Research Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI), (“CarbonMeta”) have announced today the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a joint cooperation on the commercialization of recycling construction and demolition waste

“This collaboration will help advance a solution recycling construction and demolition waste recycling into products that will also mitigate climate change by capturing carbon dioxide (CO2),” said Ziyad Al-Shiha, CEO of Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC). “Through this cooperation, SIRC and ‎ CarbonMeta Technologies can help advance construction waste management technologies and contribute to the development of a circular, sustainable economy.”

SIRC and CarbonMeta will be working together to prototype the development of manufacturing processes needed to convert construction waste into source materials, and scale up those manufacturing processes to meet the volume and quality production requirements of key construction contractors in Saudi Arabia.

“Collaborating with SIRC will step up our efforts to commercialize the production of up-cycled pavers and bricks in Saudi Arabia.” said Mohammed Khalil, Managing Director of CarbonMeta Research. “We look forward to working closely with SIRC toward the development of a circular, sustainable economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

About Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC)

The Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, the company was founded in 2017 to develop, own, operate, and finance various activities across all waste types to establish recycling capacities in the Kingdom and build a circular economy for a sustainable future. Through its achievements, SIRC will help meet and exceed the objectives of the Vision 2030 and support the success of various initiatives identified by the revised Waste Management National Regulatory Framework..

For more information about SIRC, please visit https://sirc.sa

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI), headquartered in Woodinville, Wash., is a resource reclamation company that will process organic and construction wastes and generate economically sustainable construction, hydrogen, and high-value carbon products.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

About CarbonMeta Research Ltd.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies that is based in the United Kingdom, and whose focus is on the development of technologies and solutions for processing organic wastes and generating economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products such as carbon nanotubes.

For more information about CarbonMeta Research, please visit www.CarbonMetaResearch.co.uk.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mark Duiker

CarbonMeta Technologies Investor Relations

(844) 698-3777, option 3

Investor@CarbonMetaTech.com

SOURCE: CarbonMeta Research Ltd.