Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen Collaborates with Yemen Private Sector Cluster on Planning and Strategy

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) Supervisor Mohammed Al Jabir and numerous development specialists held a comprehensive virtual meeting with leaders of the Yemeni Private Sector Cluster (YPSC) to coordinate development plans and strategies, discuss cooperation to expand the scope of development efforts, and examine the general potential of the cluster for participation in development, reconstruction and economic recovery in Yemen.

The meeting established alignment between YPSC and SDRPY development goals, which include raising efficiency in vital sectors of the Yemeni economy and providing increased and improved basic services to as many Yemeni beneficiaries as possible. YPSC gave a presentation on establishment of the cluster, its achievements, and its concept of the framework for future partnership with SDRPY. SDRPY projects, initiatives and partnerships with international organizations were also subjects of mutual interest.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to form a working group to devise a strategy for cooperation, and to monitor and enhance the private sector’s contribution to development, reconstruction and economic recovery in Yemen.

SDRPY observes best practices in development and reconstruction and exercises thought leadership in sustainable development with the aim of strengthening the historical, cultural and economic relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Yemen.

Through its offices around Yemen, and in cooperation with the Yemeni government, local authorities and the private sector, SDRPY has launched over 188 projects in more than 7 sectors: health, energy, transportation, water, education, agriculture and fisheries, and government-entity capacity building. SDRPY teams have also repeatedly provided emergency response and disaster recovery assistance in a range of Yemeni provinces over the past two years.

Concurrent with the virtual meeting, SDRPY completed the handover of its water resources management project for the province of Socotra to local authorities. The improved supply and distribution of water in the archipelago as a result of this project is estimated to serve 30,000 beneficiaries.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1244868/SDRPY_YPSC_1.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1244869/SDRPY_YPSC_ Joint_Logo.jpg