Saudi Commission for Health Specialties® and Prometric® Open Innovative Testing Center in Riyadh

Forward-looking design provides unparalleled access, security, and service quality

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS), in collaboration with Prometric, has opened a new professional testing center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This hallmark mega-center location incorporates innovative design elements that will significantly enhance the test taker experience, including a candidate lounge and study areas, while upholding the highest standards of assessment security and operational performance.

The center’s design facilitates the safe, effective administration of candidate services throughout the individual’s journey at the center, from reception and check-in through exam administration, providing an exceptional experience for each individual. The center will apply Prometric’s enhanced safety processes to maintain personal health and well-being for all visitors to the location. With multiple proctored testing rooms, the mega-center will have the ability to support more than 15,000 exams per month.

“We are pleased to have partnered with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties to develop this ground-breaking professional testing location in Riyadh,” said Rudolf Tegelaar, Director Account Management Europe and Middle East for Prometric. “The operational and technological capabilities of this center will set the global standard for service quality and performance. This center will provide expanded access to the SCFHS testing program at a time of unparalleled need for trained, qualified healthcare professionals in the Kingdom and across the region.”

“We are proud to protect and promote health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through excellence in assessments,” said SCFHS official spokesperson Mr. Fahad Al-Qathami. “SCFHS’s goals for the mega-center include providing easy access to computerized testing and offering various initiatives that elevate the client experience and promote excellence.”

In response to public health concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been several well-thought-out precautionary measures implemented in the operation of the testing centers, including limiting initial occupancy to 50% of the maximum capacity. To ensure convenient access to testing, the center will be open 14 hours per day, seven days per week.

“We will continue to evaluate the client journey and ensure that anyone visiting our sites will enter as a guest and leave as a friend,” added Mr. Fahad Al-Qathami.

About Prometric

As a global leader in test development, testing delivery, and candidate services, Prometric partners with the world’s top credentialing and licensure organizations to design and deliver leading exam programs that help individuals advance their careers and serve their communities. Our integrated, end-to-end solutions provide exam development, management, and distribution that set the industry standard in quality, security, and service excellence. Prometric leverages our proprietary platform, advanced technologies, and vast operational experience to deliver an exceptional user experience on our world-class secure testing network. Today, we are paving the industry’s path forward with new solutions and innovation to ensure reliable access to secure assessments anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/ prometric/.

About Saudi Commission for Health Specialties

SCFHS is responsible for supervising and evaluating training programs, as well as setting controls and standards for the practice of health professions. Based in Riyadh, SCFHS was established by Royal Decree No. M/2, dated 6/2/1413 AH. SCFHS is a scientific Commission which has legal personality, and its Headquarter is located in the Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh, with several branches across the Kingdom (Commission branches). SCFHS aims to improve professional performance, develop and encourage skills, and enrich scientific theory and practice in the different health-related fields. https://www.scfhs.org.sa/en/ Pages/default.aspx

Media Contacts:

Rudolf Tegelaar

Prometric

+971 4 434 5840

rudolf.tegelaar@prometric.com

Fahad Al-Qathami

Saudi Commission for Health Specialties

f.salotaibi@scfhs.org

Twitter: @FahadQathami