Saudi Arabia sees 3383 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths

Saudi Arabia has reported 54 additional coronavirus related deaths on Thursday and registered 3,383 new Covid-19 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,752 and the total caseload to 197, 608 since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Saudi health ministry.

Meanwhile, 4,909 patients had recovered from the COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Gulf nation since the pandemic started to 137,669.

Moreover, 2,287 critical cases are still hospitalized, said the ministry.

Source: Jordan News Agency