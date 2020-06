The Saudi Ministry of Health announced on Thursday, 41 additional deaths and 3372 new cases of novel coronavirus were recorded during the past 24 hours.

To date, the death tally in the Gulf nation has risen to 1428, and total caseload to 170,639, said the ministry on its website.

Meanwhile, 5085 new cases had fully recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 117,882, added the ministry’s Covid-19 statement.

Source: Jordan News Agency