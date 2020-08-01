Saudi Arabia reports new 1573 Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,573 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload in the Arab Gulf nation to 277,478, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry announced 21 additional virus-related fatalities, taking the death toll in the GCC kingdom to 2,887.

To date, the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose to 237,548, after 1,890 patients have left hospitals, according to the ministry.

Source: Jordan News Agency