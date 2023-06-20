Saudi Arabia Plays Caring, Constructing Hand in Sudanese Crisis

Ever since its founding, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has lent its support to all humanitarian issues, following its religious tenets, and advocated cooperation among nations and peoples to promote global peace and preserve human gains.

This has been the main feature of the Kingdom’s government and people, whose care for humanitarian issues manifested itself through deeds that help alleviate the suffering of people who face disasters anywhere in the world. By virtue of its actions, the Kingdom has become a pioneer in humanitarian action and relief, and one of its biggest supporters.

One of the countries that is faced with humanitarian challenges and suffers under severe conditions, and whose people pay a heavy price because of the current crisis, is Sudan. The Kingdom has worked with urgency and exerted great effort to bring the views of the parties to the conflict in this brotherly country closer through the Saudi-US initiative, which brought together the parties to the conflict who were persuaded to de-escalate and seek a peaceful solution to their problems.

In accordance with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kingdom has provided humanitarian assistance worth $100 million through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief); it initiated a relief airlift operation that to date has dispatched 13 airplanes, as well as a naval bridge that has so far dispatched two vessels carrying food, medication and shelter material, among others, and launched a popular campaign, through KSrelief Sahem platform, to help mitigate the repercussions of the crisis the Sudanese people face, which reflects the Kingdom’s crucial role in humanitarian and development work at regional and international levels.

Since the beginning of the Sudanese crisis, the Kingdom has implemented the first maritime evacuation of people stranded in Sudan, both Saudis and of other nationalities; 8,455 people from 110 countries were thus evacuated and sent to their countries safely. In all this time, the Kingdom was a safe haven for them and a reliable partner of these peoples’ countries seeking the safety of their citizens.

Saudi Arabia contributed to the establishment of a World Food Program humanitarian area in Jeddah, to serve as a center for the storage and dispatch of humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighboring countries affected by the crisis, and to facilitate the operations of the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), run by the program.

The Kingdom’s joint presidency – with Qatar, Egypt, Germany, the UN, represented by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the EU and UNHCR – of the Sudan Donors’ Conference reflects Saudi Arabia’s keenness to support the Sudanese people in these times of crisis. This and its presiding over the Arab and Islamic summits also highlights the Kingdom’s leading role in international humanitarian action and its initiative to provide relief and humanitarian support to Sudan.

The Kingdom attaches special importance to Sudan and its people, and contributed $1.684 billion in support of 162 development projects there. The Kingdom has also played an important role in obtaining an exemption of over $50 billion in debt for Sudan, and removing its name from the US List of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

The Kingdom’s aid agencies, UN organizations and other specialized international institutions cooperate in providing assistance to Sudan, and contribute to alleviating the suffering of Sudanese refugees.

Under the directives and guidance of its wise leadership, the Kingdom has been known for its humanitarian and relief role across the globe. Over the past decades, Saudi aid has reached some $95 billion, benefiting 160 countries, making it a unique model of international humanitarian action that Islam calls for.

