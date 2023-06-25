Saudi Arabia is promising market for Jordanian food industry, say Pundits

Industrial experts have confirmed that the Saudi market is one of the key promising markets for the growth of Jordanian food exports, in light of the strong and deep-rooted ties between the two countries, in addition to their geographic proximity. Speaking at the Saudi Food Show 2023, held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center with the participation of 100 nations, they emphasized the significance of taking part in foreign exhibitions to promote national industries and explore new markets. A total of 18 local corporations specializing in food industries participated in the exhibition, with technical support from the USAID-funded Business Growth Activity project, as indicated in a statement by the Jordanian Exporters Association (JEA) on Sunday. The experts also highlighted the impressive turnout of traders and visitors at the Jordanian pavilion, noting that the Jordanian involvement in the expo played a crucial role in establishing agreements as a precursor to signing contracts for the supply of national products. JEA Director General Halim Abu Rahma underscored that the association is developing clear plans and programs to assist industrialists and exporters in accessing new markets through permanent involvement in specialized international fairs, and organizing workshops and meetings. Established in 1988, JEA seeks to support the export of industrial sector products and services, promote Jordanian products in various global markets, participate in foreign exhibitions, and hold specialized seminars and dialogues.

Source: Jordan News Agency