Saudi Ambassador to Portugal Meets KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General

Lisbon, Saudi Ambassador to Portugal Prince Saud bin Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz has met with Assistant Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) for Planning and Development Dr. Aqeel bin Jamaan Al-Ghamdi, and his accompanying delegation in Lisbon, Portugal.

The two sides discussed a number of topics related to relief and humanitarian assistance and coordination with relevant international organizations.

Al-Ghamdi reviewed the projects and programs KSrelief implemented in 94 countries around the world at a total cost around $6.5 billion.

He also highlighted the 448 voluntary programs implemented by the center in 35 countries through which around 126,000 surgeries have been performed.

Source: Saudi Press Agency