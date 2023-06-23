Saudi Ambassador bid farewell to Palestine pilgrims at Queen Alia International Airport

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, on Friday bid farewell at Queen Alia International Airport the first batch of 1,000 pilgrims, who are guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims of the State of Palestine, including families of martyrs, prisoners, and wounded Palestinians and their families. “This initiative has a good effect on the souls of the brothers, and that the martyrs of duty, the prisoners and the wounded Palestinians deserve this fatherly attention from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in return for the great sacrifices they made to preserve the security of their country and the holy Jerusalem. This is part of the Kingdom’s continuous and generous support to serve Islam and Muslims in general and the brotherly Palestinian people in particular,” Al-Sudairi said. He added, “The Palestinian brothers enjoy the attention of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, which is what this country has been doing since its founding at the hands of the late King Abdulaziz Al Saud.” He explained that “this gesture towards the pilgrims of Palestine who are hosted every year at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques confirms the depth of the relations that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has for his brothers from the Palestinian people.” He said, “There is no doubt that this initiative comes within a series of initiatives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques that serve Muslims around the world, and confirms the lofty message that the Kingdom carries to serve Islam, Muslims and Islamic holy sites to which Muslims flock throughout the year from all over the globe.” Ambassador Al-Sudairi affirmed the Saudi government keenness to fulfill the aspirations of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in serving the pilgrims and achieving their comfort from the moment of their arrival in the Kingdom’s lands until their departure and arrival to their country safely. For their part, the Palestinian pilgrims expressed appreciation for the Saudi support to the people and the Palestinian cause.

Source: Jordan News Agency