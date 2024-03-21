Sana’a trading ministry checks pricing committees performance



Follow-up and evaluation committee in Sana’a ministry of manufactory and trade on Thursday paid drop visit to local markets to check control subcommittees’ performance at governorate level.

The visit began in markets of Sana’a City and Sana’a governorate, head of the committee told Saba, to see supply and pricing conditions and evaluate the subcommittees performance.

Visits will also be paid to districts’ markets, Khaled la-Khawlani added, to assure basic commodities are available for consumers and meet their expectations.

Source: Yemen News Agency