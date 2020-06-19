Safe return to sports, activities at Youth Ministry’s facilities – Minister

A plan has been put in place to return to sports and activities at the Youth Ministry’s facilities in accordance with precautionary measures due to the novel coronavirus, Youth Minister Fares al-Breizat said.

The minister made his remarks as attending, on Friday, an event in this regard dubbed ” The Family Day” organized by Al-Hussein Youth City Club, on the occasion of inaugurating the club summer season.

For his part, Al Hussein Youth City Director-General Bassam al-Khalayleh said his administration has prepared a return plan of activities at the youth city, noting that all sports and activities have been suspended because of the COVID-19.

Source: Jordan News Agency