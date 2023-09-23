Safadi concludes meetings with counterparts at UNGA

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Saturday, concluded his meetings with a number of counterparts and international officials, participating at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Safadi and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf held talks that focused on bilateral ties and ways of cementing them, namely, in trade and investment sphere. The two top diplomats discussed a wide range of Middle East issues, at the forefront of which is the Palestinian cause and the Syrian crisis. Safadi along with his Iranian counterpart Hussein Abdellahian held talks that touched on the Palestinina cause, the Syrian crisis and efforts to resolve it and the UN resolution 2245 in a way that would preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and restore security and stability to the country. Safadi stressed the need to stop the threats the crisis poses to the security of Jordan and the region, especially the threat of drug smuggling, which Jordan will continue to take all necessary steps to defeat. During the meeting with Abdellahian, Safadi stressed that Jordan seeks to enjoy good relations with Iran based on the principles of good neighbourliness and non-interference in internal affairs. Safadi along with his Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith signed a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Discussing bilateral ties, within the framework of the partnership with the EU and a number of regional issues, were covered during a meeting that brought together Safadi and his Croatian counterpart Gordan Radman. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on forming a common committee tasked with bilateral cooperation was inked by Safadi and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi. Safadi along with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot, discussed bilateral ties. Safadi congratulated Slot for assuming her new position as Dutch foreign minister. Safadi also met with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland and discussed the latest developments pertaining to the Palestinian cause. In this context, Safadi stressed the need to stop violations, unilateral and illegal Israeli actions that undermine the chances of achieving peace.

Source: Jordan News Agency