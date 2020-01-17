Russia’s Putin to take part in Berlin Conference on Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the upcoming international conference on Libya, set for Berlin on Sunday.

The peace talks in Berlin will focus on stopping the fighting and launching a “broad political dialogue” under the auspices of the United Nations, the Kremlin said.

Earlier, the Kremlin said the Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Haftar had thanked Putin for his efforts to end the war in the North African country.

Source: Jordan News Agency