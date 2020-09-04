Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine showed antibody response in initial trials

Russia’s “Sputnik-V” COVID-19 vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published on Friday by The Lancet medical journal.

The results of the two trials, conducted in June-July this year and involving 76 participants, showed 100 per cent of participants developing antibodies to the new coronavirus and no serious side effects, The Lancet said.

Russia licensed the two-shot jab for domestic use in August, the first country to do so and before any data had been published or a large-scale trial begun.

Source: Jordan News Agency