Russia says concerned over possible deployment of Turkish forces in Libya

Moscow, Russia has expressed concern about foreign military intervention in Libya and the possibility of introducing Turkish forces into Libya.

The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday that any foreign military intervention in Libya would only complicate the situation in the country, and this raises many questions, as it affects the interests of neighboring countries.

The ministry added that there are resolutions by the UN Security Council, and there are resolutions on the arms embargo, and until the conflict is resolved, this foreign military intervention can complicate the situation.

Source: Jordan News Agency