  Date: March 3, 2024

Russia ‘concerned’ over Israel’s plans to attack Gaza’a Rafah

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday that Moscow is “concerned” over Israel’s intention to attack the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

He said Russia is “concerned” about Israeli plans to carry out a military operation in Rafah, where two-thirds of the Gazans are seeking shelter from violence.

He added, “If the operation of Rafah begins, a huge number of refugees will leave for Egypt, and the Egyptians have repeatedly stated that this is unacceptable. This will be ethnic cleansing in fact.”

Source: Jordan News Agency

