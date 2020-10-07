Ruseifa: complaints of water cuts

A number of residents of the Rusaifa Brigade in the Zarqa Governorate have complained that water is frequently cut off from their homes and the irregular periods of pumping it by the water distribution company in the region, which causes them great material losses as a result of their having to buy Water through tankers, in addition to paying water bills to meters that they do not benefit from.

Citizen Fadi Ayoub told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that he paid more than 30 dinars during the month of September to buy water from tankers to cover his family’s needs for water for drinking and weekly housework, explaining that he lives in the Amiriya area, and he and his neighbors suffer from frequent water cuts and despite the provision of Several complaints to the company, but the situation has not changed so far.

Meanwhile, Hasan Al-Shobaki, a resident of the Al-Musharifa area, complained about the irregularity of pumping water to his area, explaining that it arrives on one week on Wednesday for only a few hours, and in another week it arrives on Friday at night only, which confuses residents to fill their tanks and hedge for the rest of the week, demanding a clear and announced program Each area has the days of pumping it, and that the distribution company is committed to the program.

In turn, the Director of the Operation and Maintenance Department of the Miyahuna Company in Ruseifa, Eng. Mahmoud Munir, explained that the complaints now are few and not the same as before, as many network lines have been rehabilitated in the Rusaifa district and the percentage of losses has been greatly reduced, and some areas remain in the south of the district, such as Al-Hussein neighborhood, Ar-Arafat and Al-Musharafa. Updated so far due to the lack of funding to cover rehabilitation projects.

He added that about 1600 cubic meters of water are pumped every hour, according to the approved program for pumping roles for all regions, which is announced at the beginning of each year and published in the Official Gazette, and in the event that any emergency occurs that calls for a change of the program, it is announced in the same way so that the subscriber is aware of the timing of pumping water He pointed out that the interruptions do not occur in a large way and are limited only in the event of power cuts to the pumping stations, and they are treated as soon as possible and the area is compensated for the hours of stoppage.

Munir indicated that the sources of water supply for the distribution center come from wells in Basateen Street, wells in Wadi al-Qamar, and other quantities from Amman and Zarqa, and this water is subject to strict control by the Ministry of Water and the Ministry of Health, as 120 checks are carried out on it to ensure compliance with the Jordanian standard.

Source: Jordan News Agency