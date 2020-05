Amman, The Royal Hashemite Court mourns the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Badiya, daughter of King Ali bin Al Hussein, may her soul rest in peace. Princess Badiya passed away on Saturday, 9 May 2020 (16 Ramadan 1441), in London, at the age of 100.

The Royal Hashemite Court extends its heartfelt condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah and to the Royal Hashemite Family.

Source: Jordan News Agency